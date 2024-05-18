Attack on UP member: Prime accused arrested in Dhanmondi

Police arrested a former Jubo League leader from Dhaka's Dhanmondi area today in a case filed for allegedly attacking a union parishad member who refused to pay extortion in Jamalpur's Sarishabari upazila.

The arrestee, Al Mamun, was a former Jubo league leader of Doail union under Sarishabari upazila, said Mushfiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sarishabari Police Station.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sarishabari police with the help of Dhanmondi police arrested Mamun, reports our Jamalpur correspondent quoting the OC.

Rezaul Haque, a member of Doail Union Parishad, filed the case with Sarishabari Police Station on April 15 accusing Mamun and some unnamed person.

There are several cases against Mamun, including narcotics, extortion, and stalking, filed with the same police station, said the OC.

According to the case statement, on April 15, Mamun and his followers entered the Doail Union Parishad and demanded money from UP member Rezaul.

As Rezaul refused to pay him, Mamun started beating him.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.