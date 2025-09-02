Attack on CU students: Case filed against 1,095 including activists of banned BCL

800-1,000 unidentified people were also made accused

FILE PHOTO: Students of Chittagong University rush inside the campus through Gate No-2 to take shelter as locals hurl brickbats at them during fresh clashes on August 31, after an overnight confrontation. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Chittagong University (CU) authorities today lodged a case accusing 1,095 people, including activists of the banned Chhatra League (BCL), over a clash between students and villagers, which left at least 240 injured on August 31.

Abdur Rahim, Deputy Registrar (security) of the CU, filed the case with the Hathazari Police Station naming 95 accused, said Abu Mohammed Kawsar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station.

Apart from them, 800-1,000 unidentified people were made accused, the OC confirmed.

He said, "The university administration lodged an attempted murder case in connection with the attack on the students with sharp weapons. Police registered the case and have started an investigation. However, no one has been arrested in this connection so far."

The OC declined to disclose the political affiliation of the accused, but campus and police sources said names of local Jubo League and BCL leaders and activists were mentioned in the FIR.

At least 240 people were injured during two rounds of clashes between villagers and the students. The violence was sparked by an alleged assault on a female student Saturday night and flared up on Sunday (August 31).