Attack on CJ’s residence: SC upholds HC bail for BNP leader Nipun

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today upheld the High Court orders that granted anticipatory bail to BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury in four cases including one filed over vandalism of the chief justice's residence.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan dismissed four separate petitions filed by the state seeking stay on the HC's bail orders.

On December 4, the HC granted anticipatory bail to Nipun till January 11 next year and ordered her to surrender before the lower courts concerned in connection with the cases.

The cases were filed with Ramna, Paltan and South Keraniganj police stations in connection with the violence centring the grand rally of BNP on October 28.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi appeared for the state while senior lawyer Md Badruddoza Badal argued for Nipun.