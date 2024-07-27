Attack on BTV: BNP leader Annie among 3 placed on seven-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed three people, including BNP's Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, on a seven-day remand each in a case filed over vandalising at the Bangladesh Television (BTV) headquarters in Dhaka's Rampura on July 18.

Two others are- BNP activists Golam Dastagir Prince and ABM Khalid Hasan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Akhter passed the order after Mohammad Yasin Shikder, an inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of Police and also the investigation officer of the case, produced them before the court with a 10-day remand prayer.

In the remand prayer, the IO said Annie and two others along with other fugitive accused were involved with the incidents and they need to be remanded to find others responsible for committing such offences.

The defence submitted an application seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that their clients were implicated in the case as part of a conspiracy to harass them politically. So, their bail petition should be granted after dismissing the remand prayer.

Upon hearing both sides, the magistrate turned down the defence pleas and placed them on remand for quizzing them about the incident.

Earlier, six other leaders of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, including Sultan Salauddin Tuku, were placed on a five-day remand each in the same case. Other accused are BNP organising secretary Qazi Sayedul Alam Babul, its Dhaka north city unit member secretary Aminul Haque, MA Salam and Mahmudus Salehin and Jamaat secretary general Miah Golam Parwar.

After their remand, they are now in jail custody.

According to the case documents, around three to four thousand unruly people, allegedly incited by BNP-Jamaat leaders, rammed the gate of BTV and started their rampage on July 18.

They vandalized many vehicles, rooms, and machinery and set those on fire. The anarchy caused a loss of Tk 50 crore to the state-owned TV channel.