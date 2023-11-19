Attack on Bernicat’s motorcade: Charge framed against Ishtiaque Mahmud

A Dhaka court today framed charges against Mohammad Ishtiaque Mahmud, brother-in-law of complainant Badiul Alam Majumder, secretary of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), in a case filed over the attack on the convoy of former US ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia Bernicat in August 2018.

Ishtiaque Mahmud's name was included in the supplementary charge sheet by Criminal Investigation Department on September 19 this year.

Before that, the magistrate dismissed the petition submitted seeking discharge of Ishtiaque Mahmud of the case.

Ishtuaque Mahmud, now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury read out the charges to him.

The magistrate fixed December 6 for starting trial of the case.

On March 1 last year, another Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shahidul Islam framed charges against nine -- Firoz Mahmud, Naimul Hasan Rasel, Mir Amzad Hossain Akash, Sazu Islam, Razibul Islam Razu, Shahidul Alam Khan Kajol, Mozahid Azmi Tanna, Siam and Oli Ahmed Jony – in the case.

But on December 28 of 2022, the same court ordered further investigation into the case following a supplication submitted by Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Md Abdullah Abu in this regard.

In the application, the public prosecutor said the complainant and five others had earlier given depositions before the court and three of them mentioned the name of Awami League man Ishtiaque Mahmud as the culprit.

The investigation officer, however, did not include his name in the charge sheet and so further investigation was needed to identify the real culprits behind the attack, he said.

On January 20 of 2021, after around two and a half years of investigation, Md Abdur Rouf, inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of police and investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka against nine local leaders and activists of Awami League and Chhatra League.

Sujan's Secretary Badiul Alam Majumdar filed the case with Mohammadpur Police Station on August 10, 2018 following the attack.

On August 4, 2018, the nine accused along with some 15 to 20 unidentified people gathered near the Iqbal Road residence of Badiul Alam and chased the car of Marcia Bernicat, according to the probe report.

The accused then threw brick chips at her car, the probe report said.

Later, the accused vandalised the house of the complainant and made death threats to his wife and son, according to the charge sheet.