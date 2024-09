Police have arrested an accused in a case filed over the attack on former US ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia Bernicat's convoy on August 4 of 2018.

A team of the detectives arrested Siam Hasan, 26, from a house in Mohammadpur around 11:30pm yesterday, said a message sent by DMP.

He is also an FIR-named accused in a case filed centring the mass uprising, it also said.