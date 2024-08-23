Attack on army personnel: Army files case against AL leaders, 3,200 unnamed

The army yesterday filed a case over attacking army personnel, vandalising and torching their vehicles, and snatching their weapons in Gopalganj on August 10.

Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station, said Lt Col Md Maksudul Alam, of 10th Bengal Regiment, lodged the case against 106 named people, including Gopalganj Awami League president and general secretary, and 3,000-3,200 unidentified people.

According to the case statement, a mob with local weapons attacked on-duty army personnel, beat up government employees with the intention to kill them, snatched their weapons, and vandalised and torched their vehicles.

On August 10, AL leaders and activists blocked the Dhaka-Khulna highway to protest "forcing former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to leave the country". Many vehicles were stuck on both sides of the road. On information, on-duty army personnel in Gopalganj went to the spot and asked the protesters to leave the highway. The protesters and the army personnel locked in an altercation.

At one stage, the demonstrators attacked the army personnel, injuring nine.

Besides, two firearms and six magazines were snatched, and a vehicle was set on fire and two others were vandalised.

Later, the army recovered the two firearms and three magazines.