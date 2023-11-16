Attach lands of Basic Bank’s Bacchu, family

Court directs ACC

A Dhaka court yesterday ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission to attach 138 kathas of land owned by former chairman of Basic Bank Sheikh Abdul Hye Bacchu and his four family members in connection with a corruption case.

The four others are Bacchu's wife Shirin Aktar, brother Sheikh Shahriar Panna, son Sheikh Sabid Hye Aneek, and daughter Sheikh Rafa Hye.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Nurul Huda, also the head of an investigation team, pleaded for his properties to be attached, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

The judge also ordered the authorities concerned to send copies of the order to the Dhaka district registrar and the Dhaka deputy commissioner for taking initiatives to attach the properties.

In the plea, the IO said they found 138 kathas of land under the name of Bacchu and his family members in Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital.

The ACC learnt that Bacchu was trying to sell the land after he was charged in 58 other graft cases, the plea said.

Meanwhile, the court found some errors in the investigations into the 58 corruption cases against Bacchu and 146 others over embezzlement of Tk 2,265 crore, Jahangir said.

While scrutinising the case dockets and other relevant documents, the court found the errors.

The court summoned five investigation officers, who probed 59 corruption cases, between November 19 and 26 for their explanations about the errors.

The officials are ACC Director Morshed Alam and deputy directors Gulshan Anowar Prodhan, Mohammad Ibrahim, Md Sirajul Haque and Monayem Hossain.

After hearing their explanations, the court will decide whether it will accept the charges against Bacchu and 146 others, said the prosecutor.