Atpara UNO sued for beating youth

A case has been filed against Ruel Sangma, the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Atpara in Netrakona, on charges of beating a young man during disorder in distribution of rice among the poor before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Although the incident occurred around four and a half months ago, it drew public attention recently after a video of the UNO taking a baton from police and beating 18-year-old Durjoy went viral on social media.

Durjoy, the son of day labourer Shahid Mia from Bishnupur village of the upazila, went to Baniajan Union Parishad office on March 24 to collect rice on behalf of his mother.

Each of 2,037 beneficiaries in the area was being given 10 kg of rice under the government's Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme during Ramadan, according to the case filed in a court by Upazila Jubo Dal Joint Convener Raihan Kabir last Sunday.

Disorder broke out due to people breaking the queue. At the same time, the UNO arrived at the scene after hearing about allegations of rice looting, the case statement said.

Plaintiff Raihan said, "I was present at the time. That day, the UNO arrived with police and beat Durjoy with a baton. We tried to stop him, but he didn't stop. A government officer should not behave like this."

Durjoy said, "I went to collect rice for my mother. The bamboo barricade at the front broke due to the crowd, and I fell. At that moment, the UNO came and beat me, then detained me until 4:00pm before releasing me after taking my signature.

"I'm not the kind of person who loots rice."

The court took the case into cognisance and instructed the Police Bureau of Investigation to investigate it.

Mizanur Rahman, lawyer for the plaintiff, said that a video of the assault was attached to the case statement.

Denying the allegations, UNO Ruel Sangma said, "I didn't beat anyone. Some people were trying to loot the rice, so I took action to maintain law and order. There's a conspiracy going on against me."

Mymensingh Divisional Commissioner Md Mokhter Ahmed said the matter was under investigation. Netrakona Deputy Commissioner Bonani Biswas could not be reached for comment.