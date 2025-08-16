ATM booth, 2 shops looted in Patuakhali midnight heist

A group of burglars vandalised and looted a Dutch-Bangla Bank FastTrack ATM booth along with two shops on Sadar Road in Patuakhali town within just an hour early today.

The gang stormed into the ATM booth at Adalatpara around 3:30am, said Imtiaz Ahmed, officer-in-charge (OC) of Patuakhali Sadar Police quoting locals.

They vandalised the ATM cash machine and looted a laptop from the booth after assaulting the security guard Mojibur Rahman the OC said adding that he was tied and left in a dark room.

Critically injured Mojibur was admitted to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital.

About 20 minutes later, the miscreants broke into 'Fashion Optical' store on Sadar Road, stealing products, a computer monitor and about Tk 2 lakh in cash. Around 4:30am, they targeted the 'Shikdar Store' in the same area, looting the CCTV monitor, cash from the counter, recharge cards and other items, the OC said.

Md Rinku, channel officer of Dutch-Bangla FastTrack, said the attackers tied up Mojibur and struck him on the head, leaving him seriously injured.

" We have obtained video footage of the incident. An investigation is underway, and the culprits will be identified and brought to justice soon," the OC added.