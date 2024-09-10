Assaulting woman in Dhanmondi: Ex-DMP DC Kohinoor acquitted

He was an influential police official in the BNP-Jamaat govt of 2001-06

A Dhaka court today acquitted three former policemen, including former DMP deputy commissioner (west) Kohinoor Mian, in a case filed over beating up a woman in Dhanmondi in March 2006.

The two others are former DMP DC (south) Mazharul Hoque and constable Ruhul Amin.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (in charge) Md Hasibul Haque delivered the verdict in the presence of Mazharul and Ruhul at the courtroom today, said a court staffer.

Kohinoor, an influential police officer in the 2001-06 BNP-Jamaat coalition government, is absconding in the case.

On May 14 last year, the court framed charges against the three accused.

The prosecution failed to prove the charges brought against them, so the accused were acquitted of the charges, said court sources.

In the judgment, the magistrate said the complainant did not appear before the court even though she was summoned on several dates to give her statements before the court.

Moreover, four prosecution witnesses gave their statements before the court, but they said they knew nothing about the incident, said the judgment.

According to the case documents, Shahin Sultana Shanta, daughter of former Supreme Court Justice Shamsul Huda Manik, filed the case with the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

In the complaint, Shanta said police assaulted and dragged her out of a clinic where she took shelter during a pitched battle between the police and the then opposition party activists in front of Rapa Plaza in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Mar 12, 2006.

The incident occurred when she was going to pick up her son from school.

On orders from Mazharul and Kohinoor, a group of policemen beat her up mercilessly, she alleged.

She also complained that the accused snatched away gold ornaments worth about Tk 75,000, a mobile phone, a wristwatch and Tk 14,000 in cash from her possession.

In the complaint, Shanta referred to the "medieval barbarism" of the police reported and broadcast on different national dailies and electronic media.

Following the court's order, Mohammadpur Police registered it as a regular case against Kohinoor, Mazharul and Ruhul on September 29, 2009.

On April 9, 2021, investigation officer Ratan Krishna Nath, an assistant superintendent of the Criminal Investigation Department, submitted a charge sheet against the accused.

In the charge sheet, the IO showed Kohinoor as a fugitive and appealed to the court to issue an arrest warrant against him.

After accepting the charge sheet, the court then issued an arrest warrant against him on September 14, 2021.