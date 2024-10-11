Assaulting students: Former Tangail UZ chairman held

Police have arrested Shahjahan Ansari, former chairman of Tangail Sadar upazila parishad, in a case filed over attacking and shooting students during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Tangail.

Shahjahan, 65, vice-president of Tangail district Awami League, was arrested from North Chaya Beethi area of ​​Gazipur early today, said Tanbir Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

OC Tanbir Ahmed said Shajahan is number eight accused of the case filed for firing on a procession during the mass uprising in Tangail town on August 5, reports our locals correspondent.

Lal Miah, a bullet injured in the attack, on August 31, filed a case against 230 people, including Shajahan, with Tangail Sadar Police Station.

Shahjahan has been on the run since the incident.

Later, he was produced before the Tangail court with a three-day remand prayer, the OC said.