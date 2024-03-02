Assaulted by stalkers, she stops going to school

A girl has stopped going to school for the last three days after a group of stalkers assaulted her in Chauhali, Sirajganj recently.

Meanwhile, one of the alleged stalkers was accorded floral reception by the ruling Awami League men after he was released on bail in a case filed over the stalking.

The family of the ninth-grader said some local youths used to stalk her on the way to and from school. "The stalkers assaulted my daughter on February 27 while she was returning from school," said her father.

"On information, I rushed to the spot for rescue. But the stalkers also assaulted me," he added.

Afterwards, the father filed a case accusing seven people.

On the same day, police arrested four of the accused -- including Rashed Uddin Bhuiyan, 42, a local private college teacher and office secretary of Enayetpur Thana unit of AL.

A day later, Rashed was released on bail from a court. When he was freed, local AL men accorded a warm reception to Rashed at the local AL office.

Some photos of the reception programme went viral on social media.

The girl's father said, "My daughter stopped going to school since the incident. Rashed is the leader of the group. We have been threatened after Rashed was arrested. Now, we are more worried as Rashed has been released... We are passing days amid insecurity."

Contacted, Rashed denied the allegation of his involvement in any such incident of harassment.

"I have become a victim of conspiracy. I placed all necessary proofs before the court defending myself... As the court was convinced, I got bail," Rashed told The Daily Star.

Contacted, Enayetpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Abdur Razzak said police have nothing to do if a court grants bail to any accused.

However, police will ensure security of the girl and her family, the OC said.