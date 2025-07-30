Assault of two girls at launch terminal: Prime accused seen at meeting with Munshiganj SP

Munshiganj SP Muhammad Shamsul Alam Sarkar also confirmed the matter

Nehal Ahmed Jihad, the prime accused in a case filed over the assault of two girls at the Munshiganj launch terminal in May, has recently attended a courtesy meeting with the district's superintendent of police.

On Monday, the meeting was held between Munshiganj Superintendent of Police Muhammad Shamsul Alam Sarkar and leaders of "July Mancha," a student platform, at the SP's office. Jihad, who serves as the media coordinator of the Munshiganj unit of July Mancha, was among the attendees.

Confirming Jihad's participation, SP Shamsul said the July Mancha leaders had visited his office for a courtesy call. "Since Jihad is currently out on bail, he joined the meeting with the others," he said.

Raihan Rabbi, convener of the 111-member Munshiganj unit of July Mancha, defended Jihad's involvement.

"Since Jihad wants to engage in positive activities, we believe he should be given a chance. Our organisation does not revolve around any individual. If the majority feel his presence is problematic, we will continue our work without him," Rabbi told The Daily Star.

However, advocate Shahid E Hasan Tuhin, vice president of the local chapter of the Socheton Nagorik Committee (Shonak), expressed disappointment over the development.

"Under this government, it is often seen that those who break the law are later seen playing the role of its protectors," he said.

On May 9, Jihad assaulted two girls at Munshiganj launch terminal. A viral video circulating on social media shows Jihad assaulting two female passengers on the deck using a belt while bystanders were applauding the move. The incident sparked widespread public outrage.

He was later arrested but was released from jail on bail on June 4. Upon his release, his supporters were seen welcoming him with garlands.