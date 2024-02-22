Assault, threat: Doctor, nurse of Manikganj hospital sue each other

Two separate cases have been regarding an incident at Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the superintendent and a nurse accused each other of assault and threat.

The nurse alleged that the superintendent had verbally and physically assaulted him, including beating him with a belt. The superintendent claimed that the nurse issued threats against him.

Two cases have been filed with Manikganj Sadar Police Station in this regard, confirms our local correspondent quoting Md Habil Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of the station.

According to the case statement of the nurse, Superintendent Dr Bahauddin called senior staff nurse Shahinur Rahman Shaheen to his room around 11:00am on Tuesday and verbally and physically assaulted him.

He also claimed that, at one stage, the superintendent removed his belt and beat him with it. Dr Bahauddin also instructed other hospital employees to strangle and kill Shahinur, and hide the body, the statement added.

Shahinur also said Dr Bahauddin had taken Tk 20 thousand and 10kgs of jaggery from Shahinur before letting him join work last year.

Shahinur also alleged that the superintendent is responsible for a lot of misdeeds and irregularities in the hospital.

On the other hand, Dr Bahauddin also filed a case against the nurse claiming Shahinur threatened him, said OC Md Habil Hossain.

Contacted, Dr Bahauddin refused to talk, saying the allegations are under investigation.

"We are looking into the matter. We will take action following investigation," said the OC.