Assault on female colleague: NCC councillor Samsuzzoha suspended

Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) Councillor Md Samsuzzoha has been suspended for assaulting a female councillor physically two months ago.

He was the councillor of ward no 26 of the city corporation, said Mohammad Zakir Hussain, Chief Executive Officer of NCC, today.

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives issued a notice on this on May 7, Zakir Hussain said, reports our local correspondent.

Zakir said on March 5, Samsuzzoha physically assaulted Sania Akter, reserved female councillor of ward no. 25, 26 and 27 of the NCC, as she protested against Samsuzzoha's corruption in the distribution of TCB products.

The chief executive officer also said NCC formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident. The probe committee initially found the allegations were true and submitted a report to the ministry in this connection. Then, the ministry took the action against the councillor.

Another councillor will be given additional responsibility for this ward to continue the regular activities, he added.