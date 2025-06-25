Assault on ex-CEC Huda: 3 Swechchhasebak Dal men get bail

A Dhaka court today granted bail to Mohammad Hanif, 38, member secretary of the Uttara West thana unit of the Swechchhasebak Dal, and two others in connection with a case filed over the assault of former chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda by a mob in front of his house in the capital's Uttara.

The two others include prime accused Mozammel Haque Dhali, a Swechchhasebak Dal activist, and Mohammad Kaiyum, joint convener of the Uttara East thana unit of the Swechchhasebak Dal.

Dhaka's Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Sanaullah passed the order, accepting their bail petitions, a sub-inspector working in the court told The Daily Star.

Today, Mozammel and Kaiyum surrendered before the court and sought bail, he added.

Police yesterday arrested Hanif in Dhaka in connection with the case. On the same day, he was sent to jail after he was produced before a Dhaka court.

On June 22, a mob -- consisting mostly of local members of Swechchhasebak Dal, according to police -- gathered in front of the former CEC's residence and assaulted him. They later handed him over to the police.

A video of the assault went viral on social media.

Following the incident, Sajib Hasan, a sub-inspector of Uttara West Police Station, yesterday filed a case accusing six leaders and activists of the Swechchhasebak Dal and some 15 to 20 unidentified people.