ASP sent to forced retirement over corruption

An assistant superintendent of police has been sent to forced retirement after allegations of misconduct and corruption were proven against him, according to a circular signed by Md Jahangir Alam, secretary of the Public Security Division under the home ministry.

The circular said Yakub Hossain, ASP of the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarda, Rajshahi, formed a team in 2019 with the intention of making financial gains.

The other members of the team included former sub-inspector Jiban Biswas, constables Al Amin and Abdus Sabur, driver Samiul, and runner constable Anik.

According to the circular, on January 19, 2019, Jiban, Al Amin, and Sabur entered the house of a ward councillor in Kushtia. They handcuffed two individuals, Ashraf Hossain and Shamim Reza, who were present at the time, and beat them up under the pretence of criminal allegations. They had to pay Tk 1 lakh to the ASP's team through a mobile financial service agent for their release.

Ashraf and Shamim then filed a complaint, leading to the investigation that found ASP Yakub guilty.