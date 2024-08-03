ASI, constable suspended over killing of Abu Sayed

Two police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended over the killing of Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed during quota protest on July 16.

They are ASI Amir Hosain and constable Sujan, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman told The Daily Star today.

They were suspended due to their unprofessional behaviour, negligence in discharging duty and violation of legal order given by the high-ups, he said.

Earlier, police formed a four-member committee led by Additional Commissioner Saifuzzaman Faruki to investigate the incident.

The committee submitted an interim report and based on the findings, they were suspended on Thursday, the police commissioner said.

Further action will be taken after receiving the full report of the investigation team, he said.