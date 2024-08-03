Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 03:14 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 03:34 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

ASI, constable suspended over killing of Abu Sayed

Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 03:14 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 03:34 PM
Abu Sayed

Two police personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, were suspended over the killing of Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayed during quota protest on July 16.

They are ASI Amir Hosain and constable Sujan, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman told The Daily Star today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They were suspended due to their unprofessional behaviour, negligence in discharging duty and violation of legal order given by the high-ups, he said.

Unarmed student Abu Sayed killed by police in cold blood
Read more

Why was Abu Sayed shot dead in cold blood?

Earlier, police formed a four-member committee led by Additional Commissioner Saifuzzaman Faruki to investigate the incident.

The committee submitted an interim report and based on the findings, they were suspended on Thursday, the police commissioner said.

Further action will be taken after receiving the full report of the investigation team, he said.

Related topic:
BCL attack on quota protestersAbu sayed's deathProtests against quota system in BangladeshDeath in quota clashPolice Clash With Protestorsquota protest
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Unarmed student Abu Sayed killed by police in cold blood

Why was Abu Sayed shot dead in cold blood?

2w ago
Non-cooperation movement from Sunday

Non-cooperation movement from Sunday

15h ago
Abu Sayed murder case: 16-yr-old in Rangpur jail for 12 days

Abu Sayed murder case: 16-yr-old in Rangpur jail for 12 days

2d ago

Man dies at DMCH after being found in pool of blood near Dhaka College

2w ago
Myanmar Bangladesh border

Curfew to be lifted soon

2d ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শহীদ মিনারে মানুষের ঢল

দুপুর থেকেই জড়ো হতে থাকেন শিক্ষার্থীসহ বিভিন্ন শ্রেণিপেশার মানুষ

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|কোটা আন্দোলন

বাড্ডা-রামপুরা-বনশ্রী থেকে হাজারো ছাত্র-জনতা শহীদ মিনারে

এইমাত্র
push notification