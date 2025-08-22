Ashulia killings: Charges framed against ex-MP, DIG, 14 others

Cop pleads guilty, turns approver

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 yesterday framed charges against 16 people, including former Awami League lawmaker Muhammad Saiful Islam and former Dhaka range deputy inspector general (DIG) Syed Nurul Islam, over the killing of seven people during last year's uprising in Ashulia.

According to the charge sheet submitted in the crimes against humanity case, six of the victims were set on fire, with one still alive at the time, on August 5.

After the charges were read out against eight accused who are currently in custody, the tribunal asked whether they pleaded guilty.

Seven pleaded innocence, while one, former sub-inspector Sheikh Abzalul Haque, pleaded guilty and applied to become an approver.

The three-member tribunal led by Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury accepted his plea conditionally, Prosecutor Md Mizanul Islam told reporters.

"The plea was accepted on the condition that he disclose the full truth about the incident. He will remain in custody until the case is disposed of and will testify at an appropriate stage," Mizanul said.

Those in custody include: former additional SP (Savar circle ) Shahidul Islam; former Dhaka district additional SP Abdullahil Kafi; former DB inspector Arafat Hossain; former Ashulia sub-inspectors Arafat Uddin Abdul Malek and Sheikh Abzalul Haque; former ASI Kamrul Hasan; and constable Mukul Chokder. All were present in the dock.

The other accused, including former Dhaka SP Md Asaduzzaman Ripon, former Ashulia police OC AFM Sayed, inspectors Muhammad Masudur Rahman and Nirmol Kumar Das, ASI Biswajit Saha and Saiful's aide, Jubo League leader Rony Bhuiyan, are absconding.

The tribunal has set September 14 for opening statements.

Prosecutors earlier said 29 people were killed in Ashulia during the uprising, but the current charges relate to one protester killed on August 4 last year and six others the next day.

In the latter incident, five bodies and one injured person were reportedly set ablaze inside a police van.

CHANKHARPOOL CASE

Two more prosecution witnesses yesterday made statements in the case filed over crimes against humanity committed during the killing of six people in Chankharpool on August 5 last year.

With their testimony, a total of eight prosecution witnesses have so far testified in the case at the International Crimes Tribunal-1.

Witness Rahat Hawlader broke down in tears seeing a video clip played in court and cried, "Sir, this man is my beloved brother!"

Another clip showed a policeman firing from a flyover into a crowd, moments before a man collapsed. Rahat, weeping, shouted again, "Sir, this is constable Sujan. He killed my brother, Rakib Hossain Hawlader!"

Rakib's father, Jahangir Hawlader, the other witness, rushed to the stand to console his son as tears streamed down his own face.

Jahangir said his son worked at a plastic factory in the city's Chawkbazar area. Around 1:00pm on the day of the incident, Rakib left the factory and joined the protest at Chankharpool, where he was shot dead by police.

He alleged that his son was killed under directives from former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, former joint commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, and in the presence and supervision of former additional deputy commissioner Shah Alam Mohammad Akhtarul Islam, former assistant commissioner (Ramna zone) Mohammad Imrul, and former inspector (operations) of Shahbagh Police Station Arshad Hossain.

He said the fatal shots were fired by former constables Sujon Hossain, Imaz Hossain, and Nasirul Islam.

He demanded justice and exemplary punishment for those responsible for his son's death.

Arshad, Sujon, Imaz, and Nasirul, who are in custody, were present during the hearing, while the rest, including Habibur, remain absconding.

Defence lawyers, including the state defence counsel representing the four absconding accused, cross-examined the witnesses.

The tribunal adjourned further witness testimony until September 3.