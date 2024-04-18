Ashfaqul’s Case: A mother’s plea for fair treatment of her son

Anowara Mahbub, mother of The Daily Star's former executive editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque, has demanded an unbiased, thorough, impartial, and fair investigation into the death of Preeti Urang, a domestic help at her son's house, to unveil the truth.

In a media statement yesterday, Anowara, wife of late freedom fighter Syed Mahbubul Haque from Magura, also sought justice for her son.

"Finally, I urge the investigators to conduct a fair investigation. I also request all media houses and people from all levels of the society not to spread any misinformation, which may obstruct justice," she said.

She said she has complete faith in the law of Bangladesh.

Anowara said she made the statement to shed light on an accidental death (according to prosecution death arising out of negligence) and "the unjust media speculation, spread of falsehoods, distortion of facts and far-fetched misinterpretation" during the ongoing investigation of the case.

On February 6, Preeti, an irregular domestic help, fell to her death from the flat of Ashfaque and his wife, Tania Khondoker, located on Shahjahan Road in Dhaka's Mohammadpur.

The death came as a huge shock for the couple, who were asleep at the time of the accident, and they both surrendered to law, Anowara said.

Ashfaque phoned and informed the police immediately and the couple was later accused of death by negligence under Section 304A of the Penal Code-1860, and the investigation into the incident is going on.

Ashfaque and Tania have been behind bars for the last 71 days, she said.

Referring to the statement by 117 citizens on April 2, Anowara said issuing such a statement is tantamount to contempt of court because the matter is sub judice.

"The statement condemned what it called the 'police inaction' in relation to the case.

"About the so-called police inaction, I would like to say: my son and his wife were taken into police custody within hours of the incident; they were interrogated by police multiple times during their about 28-hour custody at Mohammadpur Police Station before being produced at a court around 2:00pm the next day. The court sent them to jail," she said.

The couple was subsequently interrogated at jail gates and again interrogated for four days while on police remand.

Later, the case was handed over to the Detective Branch of police. Detectives questioned Ashfaque and Tania in their custody and produced before a court which sent them to jail.

"As Ashfaque's mother, I categorically deny the claim made in the said statement that Ashfaque and Tania physically assaulted their house help. The competent authorities and the investigators didn't make such a claim, let one the case filed by Preeti Urang's family. Hence, it is not clear who made such an accusation to the said citizens and based on what evidence," Anowara said.

"I wonder what proof the said 117 citizens have in their possession to ascertain that she was hanging from the grill for about 13 minutes," she said.

It is also not clear on what basis the said statement claimed that the CCTV footage at Ashfaque's home "went missing", Anowara said.

Ashfaque and Tania only used a Chinese camera for streaming live video footage from their home to their mobile phones like many other households and businesses do these days, she said.

"Since this was a live camera and no footage was stored on any device or memory cards ever, the question of footage going missing does not arise," she added.

Regarding the injury from the fall of Ferdausi from Ashfaque's home in August 2023, the said statement made a number of "fictitious claims", said Anowara.

"The statement falsely claims that she suffered a '3cmX3cmX3cm wounds from deep inside her reproductive organ leading up to the opening of anus'. It is an outrageous claim."

Doctors at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where Ferdausi was taken after the accident on August 4, 2023, recorded her injury saying: "A lacerated wound from labia minora up to anal sphincter in midline measuring 3cmX2cmX2cm."

Anyone familiar with the medical term "labia minora" would know that labia minora are two small and thin skin tissues located outside the female reproductive organ, not deep inside it, Anowara said.

"I am shocked that the 117 citizens, many of whom are highly respected and accomplished in the fields of academia, journalism, research, criminal investigation and law, would make such uninformed claims in a matter as sensitive as this one, especially when it is under investigation by police," she added.

Citing a "spot visit," the said statement claimed that Ferdausi suffered the wounds before the fall which led her to make an attempt on her own life.

"Can such serious claims be established simply by visiting a scene and without any material evidence? After months-long investigation, Mohammadpur police did not find any foul play by my son and submitted the final report, and both the family and the CMM court in Dhaka accepted it. Ashfaque and Tania were acquitted by the court," Anowara said.

About the financial assistance for Ferdausi and her family, Anowara said it was never an out-of-court settlement. "As instructed by the court, an amount agreed upon by all parties was deposited through Treasury Challan No-310 on November 1, 2023, in the judicial account with Bangladesh Bank."

Rejecting all the "false claims and the insinuations" made in the said statement, Ashfaque's mother said carrying out this type of propaganda not only tarnishes the society, but also influences the institutions tasked with the investigation of the incident.

She said that Tania also comes from a respected Muslim family. Tania draws strength from Bangladesh's Liberation War as a granddaughter of late Khondoker Abdul Mannan, a Language Movement veteran and an organiser of the Liberation War from Bhola district.

"I am a recipient of the President's Award in 1980's for my special contribution to agriculture. My son Ashfaque, much like his freedom fighter father, has always been principled, ethical, and respectful in life," Anowara said.

Due to Ashfaque's bold and fearless journalism over the last 33 years, many have become "resentful and hostile towards him", she said.

She said both the families are suffering socially, mentally, and physically due to this "vicious propaganda".

"I am old now. At 85, I can no longer tolerate this injustice towards my son and his wife," she said.