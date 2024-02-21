Ashfaqul, wife denied bail

Human chains demand justice for Preeti

A Dhaka court yesterday denied bail to Executive Editor of The Daily Star Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker in a case over the death of Preeti Urang, a teenage domestic worker who fell from their flat in the capital's Mohammadpur on February 6.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chanda passed the order after hearing the bail petition filed by the defence lawyers.

Earlier on February 18, Ashfaqul and his wife were sent to jail after Investigation Officer Mohammad Shariful Islam, an inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, produced them before the court on completion of a four-day remand, seeking their confinement in jail custody.

Previously on February 13, police produced the couple before the court with a 10-day remand petition, but the court granted four days' remand in police custody in the case filed by the victim's father, a tea garden worker, under section 304A of the Penal Code, which deals with death caused by negligence.

Preeti, 15, from Moulvibazar, died after she fell through an opening on Ashfaqul's eighth-floor flat around 8:00am on February 6.

Police took Ashfaqul and Tania into custody within hours of the incident.

They were first produced before a Dhaka court with a five-day remand petition on February 7, but the court asked the police to interrogate them at the jail gate and submit the report within three working days.

Preeti's death came around six months after a seven-year-old house help at the same couple's residence suffered injuries as she tried to flee through an opening of the eighth-floor flat.

The victim's family had lodged a case over the incident, but police submitted a final report before the court as they did not find any evidence to bear out the charges in the case, filed under the Children Act 2013.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union Central Committee and Bangladesh Tea Workers' Union Sylhet Valley formed two human chains yesterday demanding justice for Preeti.

They also demanded a fair trial of the case and exemplary punishment to those responsible for her death.

The first human chain was held in front of the Labour House in Sreemangal upazila town of Moulvibazar at 12:00pm. The other was held in front of Sylhet Central Shaheed Minar at 3:00pm.

In another development, three rights activists, including Rahnuma Ahmed and Saydia Gulrukh, took position at the District and Sessions Judge Court premises in Old Dhaka with placards, demanding justice for Preeti.