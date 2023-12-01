Arsonists using timer IEDs to set buses on fire: CTTC

Arsonists are now using a "Time-Initiated Improvised Explosive Device (IED)" to set passenger buses ablaze during the ongoing blockade and strike, said CTTC.

CTTC's Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) reported recovering this type of IED in Bangladesh for the first time recently. Rahmat Ullah Chowdhury, chief of the BDU and also deputy commissioner of police, said, "The militant outfits were mainly seen using this type of IED. By analysing the IED's structure and other aspects, it is assumed to be prepared by an expert."

Law enforcers suspect that arsonists are using the technique to avoid arrest.

Yesterday noon, passengers of a Dishari Paribahan bus en route from Keraniganj to Dhaka detected smoke coming from objects beneath a seat near Babubazar Bridge. They got off the bus, and the driver took the empty vehicle to a police outpost in the Nayabazar area. Police then notified the BDU, which later recovered the time-initiated IED from underneath a passenger seat.

The BDU report said the IED lacked high explosives. It utilised a table clock with a pencil battery for timer control. The detonator consisted of two electric wires, two matchsticks, and a lithium-ion battery.

A small polybag filled with petrol was also attached to the IED, intending to spark a fire upon explosion, said the report. A similar IED was recovered on November 20 from Kadamtoli Bus Stand area on Dhaka-Chattogram highway.

The BDU chief said those responsible for recent arson attacks on buses and trucks are likely behind these incidents as well. "We are working to identify the maker," he added.