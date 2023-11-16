Arsonists using code words: DMP

Security beefed up in capital

Arsonists are planning sabotage activities and setting buses on fire by using code words like "Bring the Coke bottle with you", "We will have breakfast after sunset", or "You are invited to have breakfast in the evening" -- in order to avoid law enforcers' vigilance, claimed police yesterday.

Biplob Kumar Sarker, joint commissioner (operation) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said cops found out about such developments after analysing cell phones of 14 arsonists arrested red-handed while setting fire to city buses.

Talking to this newspaper, Biplob said "Bring Coke bottles" means bring petrol with you, and "breakfast after sunset" means gathering in a certain area for sabotage during morning.

"All of them are involved in BNP politics," he said replying to a question.

"We have identified the people involved in the planning, preparation, and implementation of the sabotage and we will bring all of them to the book," he said.

Meanwhile, police beefed up security in the capital as the election schedule was announced yesterday.

Intelligence surveillance has been increased to prevent subversive activities, said Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (detective branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Sources in DMP said they have directed the unit leaders not to allow any gathering on the streets and adopt zero tolerance, especially around the BNP's party office in Nayapaltan.

Biplob said there is no barrier to holding a political programme but if anyone tries to burn vehicles or vandalise buses in the name of politics, then police will not tolerate it.

He also said security has been increased in every regional election office, including the Chief Election Commission in Agargaon.

Along with regular deployment, the officials of cybercrime units of Detective Branch, counter-terrorism, and transnational crime units are working to prevent all kinds of misinformation and disinformation on social media and online platforms, he added.

Habibur Rahman, commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told The Daily Star yesterday that they have instructed the officials to remain alert and stay in the field to protect and ensure public safety ahead of the election.