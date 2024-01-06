Arsonists torch three polling centres in Moulvibazar, Habiganj

At least three schools, which are designated polling centres, reportedly came under arson attacks in Moulvibazar and Habiganj districts between last night and early today.

No casualties or injuries were reported immediately, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

Sabia Government Primary School of Chandighat union in Moulvibazar Sadar upazila was set on fire by arsonists last night.

According to locals and eyewitnesses, four youths on two motorcycles came in front of the school gate and threw petrol bomb inside the school building. They immediately left the scene.

School's managing committee's president Abdur Goffer Bablu said that a few furniture and the door of the teachers' room were burnt.

"Our school had a night guard. Some police members were also present in the area. However, they could not catch the arsonists," he said, adding that locals immediately extinguished the fire.

Moulvibazar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge, KM Nazrul, this morning said, "Evidence has been collected from the school premises. Kerosene oil was found. Investigation is underway."

Meanwhile, Sarishkandi Government Primary School polling centre in Munsibazar union of Moulvibazar's Kamalganj upazila was also set on fire by arsonists.

Munsibazar Union Parishad Chairman Nahid Ahmed Tarafdar said that arsonists set fire to the Sarishkandi Government Primary School polling centre last night.

"I along with locals went inside the school and put out the fire. We will check the CCTV footage to identify the arsonists," he added.

Kamalganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Abdur Razzak said that police rushed to the spot after getting information. "We are investigating the incident and trying to find the culprits."

In Habiganj, miscreants set fire to a polling centre in Chunarughat municipal area.

Just a day before the polls, Dhalaipar Government Primary School centre was set on fire around 12:20am today.

Confirming the incident, Chunarughat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Neelima Raihana said that Chunarughat Fire Service and law enforcement agencies doused the fire after receiving information.

"I was informed that miscreants set fire to that centre around 12:30am. It was not known who set the fire," she said, adding that the amount of damage will be determined after visiting the spot.

No polling equipment has reached any centre yet, she added.