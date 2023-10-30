Arsonists took his life, his family’s dreams too

Twenty-year-old Nayem was the eldest of four siblings. He became a transport worker when he was 16 to support his parents run the family.

As a driver's assistant, he used to spend the days on the doors of buses. He carried the hopes and dreams of his younger siblings on his young shoulders.

Drained after a hard day's work, he and another worker named Rabiul went to sleep inside a bus of Achhim Paribahan on Saturday night.

Around 3:00am, hours before BNP and Jamaat's dawn-to-dusk hartal began, arsonists set fire to the vehicle which was parked by a road in the Paschim Deila area of Demra.

Nayem was burnt to death while Rabiul suffered serious injuries.

"I'm not sure how his family will cope with this loss," Nayem's uncle Al-Amin Khalifa told The Daily Star.

"We are poor people who work for food. To us, the BNP and Awami League are the same thing. We stay out of politics. Why do we have to die like this?" he asked.

Nayem was from Barishal's Chormonai Union. His shell-shocked parents Alam Chowkidar and Parvin Begum took his remains to their village and buried him last night.

"We want justice for Nayem and compensation for the loss," said Al-Amin.

Mohammad Jahirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Demra Police Station, said the arsonists were not identified yet.

Rabiul, 25, the injured worker is undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with 17 percent burns.