Arsonists set fire to a hay-laden truck in Gazipur's Kaliakoir upazila early this morning.

The incident took place between 3:00am and 4:00am near the CP factory in Chandra on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

Iftekhar Hossain Raihan Chowdhury, station officer of Kaliakoir Fire Service, said two fire engines doused the fire.

The straw in the truck was burnt, but the truck itself remained unharmed, he added.