Arsonists must be punished

Says chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan yesterday hoped that the culprits, who set fire to Mohanganj Express train in Dhaka on Tuesday, must be identified through a proper probe and be put on trial for punishment.

The chief justice said this after inaugurating the construction works for the 14-storey Record Building of the Supreme Court on its premises.

Judges of the SC's Appellate Division -- Justice Borhanuddin and Justice M Enayetur Rahim, judges of the High Court Division -- Justice JBM Hassan, Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury, Justice Md Iqbal Kabir Lytton, Justice Md Khairul Alam and Justice Biswajit Debnath and SC Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani, among others, attended the programme.