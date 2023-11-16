Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent
Thu Nov 16, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 03:49 AM

Crime & Justice

Arson Case: Garment workers’ union leader Babul shown arrested

Staff Correspondent
Thu Nov 16, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 16, 2023 03:49 AM

A garment workers' union leader who went missing on Tuesday was shown arrested yesterday in a case filed last month over an act of arson.

Babul Hossain, Bangladesh Garment Workers Solidarity (BGWS) general secretary, went missing around 7:30pm on his way to Gazipur from Ashulia.

Since then, his mobile phone was found switched off, BGWS said in a statement.

"Detectives arrested and handed him over to us," Saiful Islam, sub-inspector of Gazipur's Bason Police Station, told The Daily Star yesterday.

The case was filed last month, over vandalism and torching vehicles, he added.

However, he did not mention any details of the case.

Later, BGWS, in a press conference at its office in Dhaka, demanded his immediate release.

Taslima Akter of BGWS said Babul was not in Gazipur at the time the incident took place.

Meanwhile, a Gazipur court sent Babul to jail after police produced him before it with a five-day remand prayer.

However, the court asked the investigation officer to take him for interrogation on any day by November 22.

