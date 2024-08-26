'Arson attack': Gazi Tyre Factory still burning after 15hrs

14 'looters' rescued from the building, officials say

Arsonists set fire to Gazi Tyres factory in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila last night after looting valuables from the six-storey building, factory officials said.

Twelve firefighting units were working to extinguish the fire since last night but it could not be doused completely even after 15 hours, officials of Fire Service and Civil defence said around noon.

Factory officials said around 14 people were rescued by firefighters, but some looters were still stuck in the building.

Saiful Islam, assistant general manager of Gazi Tyres, said hundreds of people broke into the factory in Rupshi area yesterday afternoon, hours after Golam Dastagir Gazi, the chairman of Gazi Group and former Awami League minister, was arrested from the capital.

Photo: Star

"Miscreants first looted and vandalised the factory. After we called police, an army team came to the spot, but didn't stay more than 10 minutes. Later, the attackers set fire inside the factory around 9:00pm," Saiful added.

"Fire service reached the scene around 11:40pm."

By this time, the fire spread quickly as inflammable materials like tyres, rubber and plastic were inside the factory, said Lt Col Rezaul Karim, director of fire service's Dhaka division.

Fire service personnel rescued 14 people trapped inside the building, said Lt Col Rezaul.

"They [rescued persons] are not workers of this factory. Basically, they came to loot valuables from the factory. The number of people trapped in the factory can be determined after the fire is doused."

Photo: Star

The factory also came under arson attack after the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, reports our Narayanganj correspondent.

Production of the factory was suspended since then.

Former textile and jute minister Golam Dastagir, an accused in a case filed in Narayanganj, was arrested in the capital yesterday.