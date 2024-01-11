Arson Attack on Benapole Express: 2 BNP, Jubo Dal leaders placed on remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed BNP's Dhaka South City unit Joint Convener Nabi Ullah Nabi and Jubo Dal leader Mansur Alam on a three-day remand in a case filed over their alleged involvement in setting fire to the Benapole Express train in Dhaka on January 5.

Dhaka Judicial Magistrate Md Julhas Uddin passed the order after case investigating officer Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, inspector of Dhaka Railway Police Station, produced the two men before the court with a 10-day remand prayer, said a police official at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court.

Earlier in the day, Nabi and Mansur were shown arrested in the sabotage case, following two separate petitions filed with the court by the investigator.

At least four people were killed and several others were injured after the train was set on fire on the night of January 5 in Dhaka's Golapbag.

The next day, SM Nurul Islam, a director of the railway, filed a murder case with Dhaka Railway Police Station against some unnamed people.

In addition, on January 6, Mansur was shown arrested in another arson case filed with Bangshal Police Station, while Nabi was shown arrested in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station over political violence. Both were placed on remand in the cases that day.