Arsa ‘second-in-command’ arrested from Rohingya camp

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) has arrested three members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa), including its "second-in-command", from a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

According to Rab the arrestees are "Arsa second-in-command" Abu Hashim 31, Hossain Johar alias Ali Johar 32, and Md Alam alias Shayer Musa 35.

Two foreign-made weapons, one locally-made firearm, and four rounds of cartridges were seized from their possession, said Rab-15 Commanding Officer Lt Col HS Sazzad Hossain at a press briefing in Cox's Bazar yesterday.

The Rab official said Rab-15 started an operation to arrest those involved in the murder of a youth, who was killed in the 20th extension Rohingya camp of Ukhiya on Sunday.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-15 conducted a special drive at the camp on Tuesday midnight and arrested the three, he added.