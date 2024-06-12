ARSA leader killed in 'gunfight' in Rohingya camp

An ARSA commander was killed in a "gunfight" between a gang of criminals and Armed Police Battalion (APBn) at a Rohingya camp in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar early today.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Monaf, 26, of Ghonarpara camp-19 and one of the top leaders of the militant outfit Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), said police.

Monaf was accused in several cases, including four murder charges, our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent reports quoting police.

Superintendent of Police Fazle Rabbi, also second in command of APBn-8, said a team of APBn members conducted a raid at Ghonarpara camp around 4:30am after receiving secret information that a group of criminals were staying at a house at F10 block.

When they reached the spot, criminals opened fire at them forcing the law enforcers to retaliate, he added. At one stage, the criminals fled the area leaving a person with bullet wounds.

A foreign-made pistol was also found beside him.

The wounded, later identified as Monaf, was declared dead at Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex, he said.

The body was sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy, he added.