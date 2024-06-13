ARSA commander killed in ‘gunfight

A gunfight between a Rohingya armed group and police left a Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army commander killed in a Ukhiya camp of Cox's Bazar early yesterday, said police.

The deceased was Abdul Monaf, 26, of Ghonarpara camp-19, where the gunfight took place around 4:30am, said police.

A foreign pistol was recovered from the spot, said police, adding that Monaf stood accused in several cases, including four for murder.

Superintendent of Police Fazle Rabbi, second-in-command of 8-Armed Police Battalion, said APBn members raided Ghonarpara camp acting on information that some criminals were staying in a house there.

When police reached the spot, criminals opened fire that forced the law enforcers to retaliate, triggering the gunfight, he added.

At one stage, the criminals fled the area. A bullet-hit person was lying on the spot.

The wounded, who was later identified as Monaf, was declared dead at Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex, he said.

Meanwhile, another Rohingya man was beaten and hacked to death allegedly by ARSA members on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was Syed Amin, 21, of bloc A of Camp-4.

Police said Amin was a member of the Rohingya Solidarity Organization.

Deceased's mother Arifa said ARSA members killed her son over previous enmity.