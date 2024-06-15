ARSA commander held in Cox’s Bazar

Rab claimed to have arrested a commander of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) along with a G3 rifle in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Thursday night.

The arrestee, Mohammad Zakaria, was a resident of F-17 block in Balukhali Rohingya Camp-10, said Lt Col HM Sazzad Hossain, commanding officer of Rab-15, at a press briefing yesterday.

Acting on a tip-off that ARSA members smuggled firearms from Myanmar for subversive activities, Rab raided the camp and arrested Zakaria, he said.

Rab recovered the G3 rifle and five rounds of ammunition from the Ghati Beel area in Palongkhali union.

During primary interrogation, Zakaria admitted that ARSA members acquired the weapons, looted during recent conflicts in Myanmar, and smuggled those into Bangladesh.

Zakaria concealed the weapon in Camp-10. He is also accused in several cases filed with Ukhiya Police Station and has been arrested twice earlier.