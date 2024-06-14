ARSA commander arrested in Cox’s Bazar

Rab has arrested a gun commander of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) along with a G3 rifle from the Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar.

Mohammad Zakaria, a resident of F-17 block in Balukhali Rohingya Camp-10, was apprehended last night, said Lt Colonel HM Sazzad Hossain, commanding officer of Rab-15, during a press briefing today.

Acting on a tip-off that ARSA members smuggled firearms from Myanmar for subversive activities, Rab raided the camp and arrested Zakaria, said the Rab official.

The elite force subsequently recovered the G3 rifle and five rounds of ammunition from the Ghati Beel area in Palongkhali union, he said.

During primary interrogation, Zakaria admitted that ARSA members acquired the weapons, looted during recent conflicts in Myanmar, and smuggled those into Bangladesh. The arms were used in various criminal activities in Rohingya camps.

Zakaria concealed the weapon, one of the smuggled firearms from Myanmar, inside Camp-10.

As a gun commander, Zakaria participated in numerous killing missions and other criminal activities.

Lt Colonel Sazzad also said Zakaria, being skilled in handling weapons, was involved in sabotage, fighting, destabilizing situations, kidnapping, arms and drug trafficking, extortion, and killing missions within the Rohingya camps at various times.

Zakaria is also accused in several cases filed with Ukhiya Police Station and has been imprisoned twice earlier.