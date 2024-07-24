Arrests following unrest: Desperate for a glimpse of loved ones

Families crowd CMM court

A mother collapses in front of the CMM court after seeing her 21-year-old son being sent to jail from the court in a prison van. Photo: Star

Julekha Khatun could not sleep. Her husband Helal, 49, was arrested at 2:00am yesterday from their residence in Karail slum.

She headed to the kitchen early morning and cooked some food. She heard from law enforcers that her husband, a tea seller, would be produced in front of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

With home cooked meal, she left house for Old Dhaka, where the court is situated, despite the ongoing curfew.

After walking for hours, she finally reached her destination, walking past several check-posts.

All she wanted was to catch a glimpse of her husband, and hand him the food if possible.

But she failed. Even after waiting for five hours till 5:30pm, she couldn't meet him.

"My husband sells tea. He was not involved in any violence, yet police arrested him," she claimed.

Helal was among 505 people produced before the CMM court yesterday in cases filed centring the recent violence, according to court sources.

The court premises were filled with relatives of the arrestees, and many couldn't get to see their loved ones amid the rush of people.

"We live on my husband's meagre earnings. How will we maintain the family expenses now?" Julekha asked.

Later in the day, Helal was sent to jail after police produced him before the court in a case filed with Banani Police Station over violence.

Hafsa Akter, 40, came to the court premises from Fakirerpool to find her son Mamun.

She said her son is an employee of a grocery shop in the area. Police arrested him on Monday evening when he went to buy medicine.

However, like Julkeha, she too couldn't catch a glimpse of her son.

Meanwhile, Hosna collapsed in front of the court premises when she saw her 21-year-old son Hridoy being taken away from the court in a prison van.

She said her son was a worker at Shanta Tower in Tejgaon Industrial Area.

"My son was not involved with any violence, but police arrested him around 5:00pm on Monday when he was returning home after work," she claimed.