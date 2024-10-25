Arrestees are linked to BCL: police

A Dhaka court yesterday sent 26 students to jail in a case filed in connection with their protest at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday demanding a re-evaluation of their Higher Secondary Certificate examination results.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Belal Hossain passed the order after investigation officer Ekramul Haque, also a sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, produced them before the court showing them arrested in the case, said a court staffer.

Meanwhile, in a press statement, the media wing of DMP said the arrestees are activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League, which was banned by the government on Wednesday.

Earlier, Raihan Uddin, a sub-inspector, filed an attempted murder case with the police station accusing the 26 students.

On Wednesday, some students who failed or performed poorly in the HSC exams, entered the Secretariat and staging a protest in front of the main gate of building-6, where the Ministry of Education is located, around 3:00pm demanding re-evaluation of their results.

A large contingent of police officers and army personnel were present at the scene. At one point, police chased and dispersed the students, detaining 54 of them.

Among the detainees, 28 were later released under custody of their guardians, while the rest were sued, said Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station.