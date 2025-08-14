Arrest warrants issued against Hasina, 285 others for conspiring to wage civil war

A Dhaka court today issued arrest warrants against 286 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a case filed for conspiring to overthrow the interim government through a civil war.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ariful Islam passed the order after taking cognisance of the charges brought against them in the sedition case filed by Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Details of the accused names could not known immediately.

The magistrate directed officers-in-charge of different police stations to submit by September 11 the reports on execution of arrest warrants issued against Hasina and others.

Earlier, Md Enamul Haque, an assistant superintendent of police of CID (cyber investigation and operations) and also investigation officer of the case, submitted a probe report accusing Hasina and others of conspiring to overthrow the interim government through the civil war.

On March 27, the CID filed the case against Hasina and 72 others for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy.

After the hearing that day, the magistrate directed CID to submit a report after an investigation into the matter.

According to the case statement, the CID received information about an online meeting held on December 19, 2024, where participants formed a platform called the "Joy Bangla Brigade" and discussed plans to bring ousted premier Hasina back to power by waging a civil war. A total of 577 individuals from home and abroad attended the meeting and showed support for Hasina's directives.

Rabbi Alam, vice president of Awami League's US chapter who convened the virtual meeting, has been named as the second accused in the case.