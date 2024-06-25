Arrest warrant issued against Mamunul

A Narayanganj court issued an arrest warrant against former Hefazat-e-Islam leader Mamunul Haque today.

Judge Nazmul Haque Shyamal of Naryanganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal passed the order as Mamunul was absent on the day of the cross-examination of witnesses, said Public Prosecutor Rakibuddin Ahmed.

Earlier, Mamunul got bail from the same court on April 4 in a case filed with Sonargaon Police Station in Narayanganj over rape charges.

On Mamunul being absent, Rakibuddin said, "Defence is trying to delay the trial at the last stage."

However, defence lawyer Omar Faruk Nayan said Mamunul was ill and doctors prescribed him bed rest.

The defence pleaded for another date, but the court denied the plea bargain and issued an arrest warrant.