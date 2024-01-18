Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 08:56 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 09:05 PM

Crime & Justice

Around 900kg adulterated spices seized

Photo: Collected

A mobile court today sent one person to jail for a year for adding harmful substances to spice powders in the port city's Chaktai area.

Bachchu Mia, owner of Bachchu Mia Flour Mill at Miakhannagar, was also fined Tk 1 lakh under section 42 of Consumers' Rights Protection Act 2009.

The team, led by Executive Magistrate Protik Dutta of Chattogram District Administration, raided the mill and seized around 900kg of adulterated spice powders from their premises.

The law enforcers also found the owner and workers mixing low-quality husk, colour, powdered coal and wooden chips into the paprika and grinded turmeric.

push notification