Around 1,400 accused in first legal step by Dhaka protesters

Hasina prime accused in complaint filed with Shahbagh police

A complaint was filed yesterday with Shahbagh Police Station, naming Sheikh Hasina as the prime accused, in connection with the attacks on quota reform protesters at Dhaka University on July 15.

Mahin Sarkar, a key coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement, filed the complaint accusing 391 named people and around 1,000 unnamed people, including leaders and activists from the Chhatra League, Awami League and Jubo League.

This is the first legal action taken by the students' platform in Dhaka.

"July 15 was a dark day in Bangladesh's history, as our female students were brutally attacked and harassed. We think it's important to bring those responsible to book, which is why we've filed the complaint against those who carried out the attack, and those who gave instructions to do so," he said at a press conference inside the police station.

Mahin said the complaint should have been filed earlier but there was a delay as it took time to gather evidence.

He said the former roads and highways minister Obaidul Quader, who incited the attack, was made the second accused, while former education minister Mohibul Islam Nowfel and former state minister for information Mohammad Arafat were listed as third and fourth accused.

Contacted, Masud Alam, deputy commissioner (Ramna zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said, "They [the students] have filed a written complaint with us. We'll take necessary steps after discussing the matter with our senior officials and the police commissioner. A case has not been filed yet. After verifying and consulting with higher authorities, we'll take further action."

AKM Shahabuddin Shaheed, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station, told The Daily Star, "We are trying to take the complaint into cognizance as a case by tonight [last night]."

Speaking at the press conference, Abdul Kader, another key coordinator of the students' platform, announced that similar cases will be filed across the country.

He also demanded swift justice and called for Chhatra League to be banned as a "terrorist organisation."

Echoing him, Abdul Hannan Masud, another coordinator, said similar legal actions would continue throughout the country, targeting Chhatra League operatives at universities, colleges, and other institutions.

Leaders of the students' platform also announced plans to draft a new constitution to replace what they referred to as the "fascist 1972 constitution."

They also outlined a broader vision for political reforms, calling for the resignation of the current "fascist president" and the establishment of a new political framework.

Asked why the movement has not called for the banning of the Awami League, Mahin clarified that their primary focus as a student movement is on banning the Chhatra League, with the demand to ban the Awami League being a separate issue at the national political level.

He emphasised that their goal is to ensure that no group uses the country's soil for terrorist activities.