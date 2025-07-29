Crime & Justice
Star Online Report
Tue Jul 29, 2025 11:50 AM
Last update on: Tue Jul 29, 2025 12:17 PM

Army raids UPDF hideout in Rangamati; recovers AK-47, ammunition

Exchange of gunfire reported during ongoing operation in Baghaichhari hills, says ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The army has launched an operation in the remote hill areas of Baghaichhari upazila in Rangamati, targeting a hideout of the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF), the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today.

During the raid, an exchange of gunfire occurred between army personnel and suspected members of the armed group

Security forces recovered firearms and ammunition from the site, including an AK-47 rifle.

The operation is still ongoing, and further details will be provided in due course, the ISPR added.

