An army imposter and his ‘fake magistrate’ niece

Two held for conning people

Posing as an army officer and an executive magistrate, a duo used to scam people in Kishoreganj.

Didarul Islam, 30, used to identify himself as a captain of the army's engineering core, while his niece Toposi Rabeya Bosri, 28, posed as an executive magistrate to gain people's trust before embezzling them.

The duo was arrested by Cyber and Special Crime (North) Division of the Detective Branch on Friday during a shadow investigation, said Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner of DB police, yesterday.

Emad Uddin, imam of Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj, was among those conned by Didar and Toposi.

Emad met Didar while buying land in the district, and Didar formed a good relationship with him. At one point, Didar proposed a job for Emad's daughter at Bangladesh Bank, while also making arrangements for his son to go to Australia.

Didar took around Tk 43 lakh in several instalments from Emad for the job, and after taking the money, he started dilly-dallying to keep his promise.

Emad then realised he got conned and filed a case with Hatirjheel Police Station, said Harun.

"Both Didar and Toposi were involved in such fraud activities for a long time. Even police officials got scammed by the duo," said the DB chief.

"Didar used to visit Emad's house wearing an Army dress. During the visit, he used to take Toposi with him," he said.

Harun said the duo first fosters relationships with different targets in the name of buying land.

"Didar used the army uniform as a weapon to gain people's trust," he said.

In Kishoreganj, they embezzled Tk 19 lakh from a policeman's family member, promising to give them a job. A case was filed with Kishoreganj Police Station in this connection.

"We are trying to get more details about their activities," he added.