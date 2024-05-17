Arms supplier to Jama'atul Ansar arrested

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of DMP claimed to have arrested a man who supplied arms and ammunition to the banned militant outfit Jama'atul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya.

A team of CTTC arrested Abdur Rahim, 32, from the Gazipur area early yesterday, CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman told a press briefing at the DMP media centre today.

Based on information gathered after the arrest, the team carried out a drive at a remote area in Bandarban's Naikhongchhari and recovered a foreign pistol, nine locally-made firearms and bomb and IED making chemical and equipment, he added.

Counterterrorism officials earlier claimed that the militant outfit was planning to collect arms and ammunition for its operatives in the remote hilly areas of Chittagong Hill Tracts.

Rahim and Kabir Ahmed were two of the arms suppliers, Asaduzzaman said, adding that the latter was arrested along with two others by CTTC on January 8 last year.

The CTTC chief said Shamin Mahfuz, the chief of the group who was arrested earlier, had given money to Rahim and Kabir to provide firearms.

When the law enforcers began a crackdown in the CHT in September 2022, members of the militant outfit and arms suppliers including Rahim took shelter in different neighbourhoods and plainland. Rahim first arrived in Dhaka and started staying in Gazipur after changing his whereabouts multiple times, CTTC officials said.