Arms looted in Dhaka recovered from Noakhali

A youth was arrested early today (Saturday) from Noakhali with a firearm looted from a police station in Dhaka during the August 5 violence.

The arrestee is Monir Ahmmad, 22, a resident of Moti Miah Hat area under Noakhali's Senbagh area.

In primary interrogation, Monir claimed that one of his neighbours Md Quaiyum looted a semi-automatic pistol from a police station in Dhaka city, said Noakhali's Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammod Asadhuj Zamman.

Later, Quaiyum handed over the pistol to Monir and asked him to sell it. Since then, Monir was trying to sell the pistol to local criminal groups.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Monir from his residence in the early hours with the firearm, the SP added.

A case has been filed against Monir and Quaiyum.

In the afternoon, police produced Monir before a court that sent him to jail, said Md Mozammel Hossain, sub-inspector of Senbagh Police Station.

Police are trying to arrest Quaiyum, he added.

On August 5, widespread violece engulfed the country including Dhaka following the fall out of Sheikh Hasina-led government.