Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed May 29, 2024 04:39 PM
Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 04:41 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

'Arms dealer' arrested with 10 shooter guns in Rajshahi

Star Digital Report
Wed May 29, 2024 04:39 PM Last update on: Wed May 29, 2024 04:41 PM

Rapid Action Battalion today arrested an alleged arms dealer and recovered 10 shooter guns in Rajshahi's Bagha upazila.

Abdur Rashid Bapery, 36, is a top arms trader, says a press release sent by Rab.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A team of Rab-5 arrested him from his father-in-law's house in Alaipur area around 4:30am and recovered the 10 weapons from inside a box, it added.

Rashid, a private car driver, used to procure the firearms from bordering areas and sell those to buyers in different areas including Rajshahi and Pabna, the release said.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৪২ মিনিট আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রিমালের আঘাতে ভাসমান এলএনজি স্থাপনায় ক্ষতি, কমেছে গ্যাস সরবরাহ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification