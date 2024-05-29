'Arms dealer' arrested with 10 shooter guns in Rajshahi

Rapid Action Battalion today arrested an alleged arms dealer and recovered 10 shooter guns in Rajshahi's Bagha upazila.

Abdur Rashid Bapery, 36, is a top arms trader, says a press release sent by Rab.

A team of Rab-5 arrested him from his father-in-law's house in Alaipur area around 4:30am and recovered the 10 weapons from inside a box, it added.

Rashid, a private car driver, used to procure the firearms from bordering areas and sell those to buyers in different areas including Rajshahi and Pabna, the release said.