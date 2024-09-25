Arms, ammo recovered from ex-MP Fazle Karim house in Ctg

Police in a raid recovered weapons and ammunition from the residence of former lawmaker from Chattogram-6 (Raozan) constituency ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury.

A team of the district police raided the house in Gahira area of Raozan upazila this morning, said Superintendent of Chattogram District Police (SP) Raihan Uddin Khan.

During the raid, a 22-bore rifle, a light gun, a revolver, a shotgun, and seven rounds of ammunition were recovered from a cupboard from his house, the SP told our Chattogram correspondent.

"Among the recovered weapons, only the rifle had a license, while the rest were illegal. The licensed rifle also got illegal as it was not surrendered to police within the mentioned deadline earlier" he added.

A case has been filed with the Raozan Police Station over the recovery of the weapons and ammunition.

Additional Superintendent of Chattogram District Police, Md Asaduzzaman, who was present during the raid, told the journalists that police also raided the flat owned by Fazle Karim Chowdhury in the city's Khulshi area but nothing was found there.

Fazle Karim and two others were detained by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) from the Abdullahpur area near the Akhaura border in Brahmanbaria on September 12.

He is accused in 10 cases filed against him in Chattogram.