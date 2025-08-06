Armed robbers explode crude bombs, loot pedestrians in Meherpur

An armed gang of robbers exploded crude bombs and looted cash and valuables from commuters and pedestrians in Gangni upazila of Meherpur on last night.

The robbery took place around 10:00pm in front of Billal Nursery along the Dhankhola road under Gangni Police Station, said police and locals.

According to police and eyewitnesses, a gang of seven to eight robbers put barricade on the road, exploded three crude bombs, creating panic among commuters and pedestrians.

They gang looted money, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth Tk 1 lakh from passers-by and commuters before fleeing the scene, police said.

Yasir Arafat, a resident of Mahishakhola village, said the robbers were seen snatching gold jewellery and bags from several pedestrians during the attack.

Upon receiving information, a team from Gangni Police Station rushed to the spot.

Confirming the incident, Abdul Karim, additional superintendent of Meherpur police, said, "We have conducted drives throughout the night. Vigorous efforts are underway to arrest the culprits."