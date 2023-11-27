Aritry suicide: Verdict against 2 former teachers of Viqarunnisa school Jan 21

A Dhaka court today set January 21 next year to deliver a judgment against two then teachers of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in a case filed over instigating suicide of ninth grader Aritry Adhikary in 2018.

They are former acting principal of Viqarunnisa school Nazneen Ferdous and former morning shift in-charge Zinat Akhtar.

After closing arguments both from the prosecution and the defence, Judge Sheikh Samidul Islam of Dhaka Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court fixed the date for pronouncing the judgement in the case.

During the closing arguments, the prosecution told the court that they were able to prove the charges brought against the accused and sought highest punishment for them and the defence sought acquittal for their clients as the charges against them were not proven.

Earlier the court recorded statements of 15 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.

Aritry was found hanging from the ceiling of her home in the capital's Shantinagar on December 3, 2018, hours after she and her parents were allegedly insulted by some teachers at the school.

The next day, her father Dilip Adhikary filed the case with Paltan Police Station accusing three teachers of provoking Aritry's suicide.

On March 28, Detective Branch of Police Inspector Kazi Kamrul Islam submitted the charge sheet against Nazneen Ferdous and Zinat Akhtar to the chief metropolitan magistrate court.